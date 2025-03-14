Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 3,029 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 283.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $381,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 501,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.