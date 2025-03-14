Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DOWLING & PARTN cut Corebridge Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

