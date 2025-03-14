Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Declares $0.82 Annual Dividend

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the information services provider on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th.

Shares of Weibo stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,361. Weibo has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

