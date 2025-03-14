Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $459,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,228.93. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $120,497,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,253.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,120,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,547,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,658,000 after purchasing an additional 766,019 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 759.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 823,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,462,000 after buying an additional 727,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 182.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 959,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,496,000 after buying an additional 619,934 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.