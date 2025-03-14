Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $3.01 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,435 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 275.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of SUM opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $54.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SUM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.50 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.50 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.54.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

