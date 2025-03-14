Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 89,023 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report) by 178.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,023 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 1.88% of ALPS Clean Energy ETF worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,379,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $614,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $605,000.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $97.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.44.

About ALPS Clean Energy ETF

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

