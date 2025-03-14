Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 170,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of PBF Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in PBF Energy by 391.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,540,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 78,045 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,057,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after buying an additional 208,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 132.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 863,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after buying an additional 492,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 549,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after buying an additional 43,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.62.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -23.35%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,355,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,409,265.06. This trade represents a 0.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,062,500 shares of company stock worth $28,442,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBF. Mizuho cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

