Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Integer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Integer by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 8,933.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average is $132.75.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

