Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $3.21 Million in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mercury Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,072,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,058,000 after acquiring an additional 743,552 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 294,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,601,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 77,254 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $45.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.80. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $52.25.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $104,873.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,236.08. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $103,329.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,343.36. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

About Mercury Systems



Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

