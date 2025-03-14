Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $341.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $282.09 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.68.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.13.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

