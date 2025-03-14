Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 56,014 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,964.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $69.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

