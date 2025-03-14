Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 24,374 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 135.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

SWKS opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

