Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 17,329 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 600.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,154.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $3,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,886,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $195.60 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $294.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

