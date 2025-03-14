Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 370,126 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 370,126 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.21% of Teladoc Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 137.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 50,026 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $8.50 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.