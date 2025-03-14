Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 650.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Wayfair by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after purchasing an additional 35,057 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.81.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $52,625.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,163.50. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,372,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,567,714.75. This represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,228 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,818 in the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

