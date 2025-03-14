Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 103.40 ($1.34), with a volume of 40795422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.80 ($1.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £439.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

