Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $84.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,689,601.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,785,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,609,579.70. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $1,661,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,357 shares in the company, valued at $32,891,867.94. The trade was a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,777 shares of company stock valued at $17,657,316. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

