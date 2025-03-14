W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

