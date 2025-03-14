Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SEAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.60 target price (down from $6.25) on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vivid Seats from $4.60 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEAT

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 145,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 55,478 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP now owns 1,138,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.