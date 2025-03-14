Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 279,700 shares, an increase of 2,068.2% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,053,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Vivendi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Vivendi Price Performance

About Vivendi

Vivendi stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

