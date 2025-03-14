Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.36 and last traded at $45.19. Approximately 234,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 783,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

VIST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.55 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 35,342 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,233,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,435,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

