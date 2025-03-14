Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Given New $3.25 Price Target at Susquehanna

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $93.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 362,421 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

