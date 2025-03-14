Vestcor Inc Trims Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 9,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.31 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $114,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEG

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.