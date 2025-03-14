Vestcor Inc Has $5.24 Million Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,100 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.05% of BellRing Brands worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in BellRing Brands by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,095,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 818,180 shares in the company, valued at $59,776,230.80. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 218,636 shares of company stock worth $16,677,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 2.8 %

BellRing Brands stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.