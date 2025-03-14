Vestcor Inc Has $4.63 Million Holdings in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,100 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Campbell Soup Company has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

