Vestcor Inc Has $2.85 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $562.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $556.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

In other news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

