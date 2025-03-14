Vestcor Inc Decreases Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 228.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $75.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average is $134.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

