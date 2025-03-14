Vestcor Inc Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.15, for a total value of $4,041,455.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,988,764.55. This trade represents a 21.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,000. This represents a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,289.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $947.49 and a 12-month high of $1,389.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,288.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,222.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

