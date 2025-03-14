Vestcor Inc Decreases Stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc owned about 0.23% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,449,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,098 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 211,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of KRP stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is -1,454.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kimbell Royalty Partners

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.