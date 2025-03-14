Vestcor Inc Cuts Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,647 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned about 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,294,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,919 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 243,895 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 316,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 161,071 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.86 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

