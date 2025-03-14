Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Trading 5.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.93 and last traded at $66.32. 111,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,513,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $83.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $661,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,608,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,784,949.60. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,631,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 516,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

