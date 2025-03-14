Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $78.81 million and $7.37 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82,787.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00108774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.74 or 0.00395883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.63 or 0.00249595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00021917 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00040962 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

