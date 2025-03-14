Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Mizuho

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 target price on Venture Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Venture Global from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Robert B. Pender acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,342,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jimmy D. Staton acquired 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $496,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,370. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 568,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,975 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

