Ventum Cap Mkts Estimates Cresco Labs Q1 Earnings

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cresco Labs in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cresco Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Cresco Labs Price Performance

Shares of CRLBF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.79. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.