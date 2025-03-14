VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Down 14.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) fell 14.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 266,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 294,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market cap of C$24.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.39.
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.
