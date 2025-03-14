Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Releases Earnings Results

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (9.70) (($0.13)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Vanquis Banking Group had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of VANQ opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.68) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.56. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 37.40 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 67.60 ($0.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £133.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Friday.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

