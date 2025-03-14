Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4,862.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $167.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.71. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $135.67 and a 12 month high of $180.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.65.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

