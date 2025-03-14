Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $271.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.81. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.