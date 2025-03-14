Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $14,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

