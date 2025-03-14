Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $63,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,748,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after buying an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,541,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,602,000 after acquiring an additional 111,503 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCSH opened at $78.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
