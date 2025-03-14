Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First National Trust Co owned 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $29,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,206,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,889,000 after acquiring an additional 151,225 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 61,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,942,000 after purchasing an additional 67,387 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $92.71 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

