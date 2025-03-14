Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.73% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $104,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,600,000 after purchasing an additional 102,332 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,077,000 after buying an additional 1,849,446 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,021,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,814,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after buying an additional 197,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after acquiring an additional 698,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $237.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.81 and a 12-month high of $277.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

