Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 288.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after buying an additional 939,520 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after buying an additional 292,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $251.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

