Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after buying an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,903,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after acquiring an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $546.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $613.93 and its 200-day moving average is $606.09. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.