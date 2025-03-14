Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,434,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,956,000 after buying an additional 76,585 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,359,000 after acquiring an additional 222,398 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,765,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,377,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,398,000 after purchasing an additional 102,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,347,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,552,000 after purchasing an additional 98,335 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $70.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

