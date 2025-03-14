Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

