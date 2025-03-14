VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.46% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period.

SLX stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Steel ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $74.33.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

