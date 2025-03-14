VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Shares Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 18,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 25,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,026,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,767,000.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

