VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,471,360 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 811% from the previous session’s volume of 929,479 shares.The stock last traded at $28.98 and had previously closed at $28.89.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.52.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.