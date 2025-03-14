Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Releases Earnings Results

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Value Line had a net margin of 62.02% and a return on equity of 24.00%.

Value Line Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VALU traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186. The company has a market capitalization of $372.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. Value Line has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $57.68.

Value Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Value Line’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

